Coursera Climbs 17%

April 28, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coursera, Inc. (COUR) shares are spiking more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced share repurchase authorization of up to $95 million of common stock.

The company noted that the share repurchase program is designed to reduce the impact of share dilution from one-time employee stock issuances.

Currently, shares are at $12.29, up 17.27 percent from the previous close of $10.48 on a volume of 1,270,459.

