Coursera Climbs 16% After Reporting Narrower Q2 Loss, FY23 Outlook

July 28, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coursera, Inc. (COUR) shares are trading more than 15 percent higher on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter, compared to the prior year. Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company revised up its revenue projection.

The company reported second-quarter loss of $31.74 million or $0.21 per share, compared to loss of $49.33 million or $0.34 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 23 percent to $153.70 million from $124.75 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $156 to $160 million.

For the full year, the current revenue expectation is in the range of $617 to $623 million. The previous outlook was in the range of $595 to $605 million. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are looking for revenue of $607.8 million. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Currently, shares are at $15.10, up 16.06 percent from the previous close of $13.01 on a volume of 769,730.

