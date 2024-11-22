Courage Investment Group Unveils Board Composition

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, featuring a mix of executive and independent non-executive members. Led by CEO Ms. Lee Chun Yeung, Catherine, the Board oversees key committees including audit, remuneration, and nomination, ensuring robust corporate governance.

