Courage Investment Group Sets Key Meeting for Strategic Deals

October 31, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced a Special General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including an Acquisition Agreement and a Disposal Agreement. These decisions are aimed at aligning with the company’s strategic interests and enhancing shareholder value. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or via proxy to participate in the decision-making process.

