Courage Investment Group Maintains Stable Share Capital

November 01, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has maintained its authorised share capital at USD 180 million, with no changes in the number of ordinary shares for October 2024. This stability in share capital could be a signal to investors of the company’s consistent financial structure, potentially drawing interest from those looking for steady investment opportunities.

