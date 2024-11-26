Courage Investment Group Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective November 27, 2024, as it prepares to release significant information related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are advised to stay alert for further announcements that could impact stock performance.

