Courage Investment Group Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Courage Investment Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective November 27, 2024, as it prepares to release significant information related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are advised to stay alert for further announcements that could impact stock performance.
For further insights into HK:1145 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.