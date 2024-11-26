News & Insights

Stocks

Courage Investment Group Halts Trading for Major Announcement

November 26, 2024 — 08:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Courage Investment Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective November 27, 2024, as it prepares to release significant information related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are advised to stay alert for further announcements that could impact stock performance.

For further insights into HK:1145 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.