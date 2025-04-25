$COUR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COUR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,012,411 of trading volume.

$COUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COUR:

$COUR insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,110 shares for an estimated $651,614 .

. ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,715 shares for an estimated $87,994 .

. AMANDA CLARK sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $11,183

$COUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $COUR stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COUR Government Contracts

We have seen $3,930,188 of award payments to $COUR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

