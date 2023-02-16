COUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.79, changing hands as low as $13.06 per share. Coursera Inc shares are currently trading down about 16.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COUR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.81 per share, with $24.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.14.

