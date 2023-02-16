COUR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.79, changing hands as low as $13.06 per share. Coursera Inc shares are currently trading down about 16.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COUR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.81 per share, with $24.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.14.
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CROX market cap history
Funds Holding EDGE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.