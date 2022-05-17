US Markets
QUOT

Coupons.com-owner Quotient appoints activist investor nominee to board

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published

Coupons.com-owner Quotient Technology Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed Engaged Capital's nominee to its board, putting an end to a tussle with the activist investor.

May 17 (Reuters) - Coupons.com-owner Quotient Technology Inc QUOT.N said on Tuesday it has appointed Engaged Capital's nominee to its board, putting an end to a tussle with the activist investor.

Engaged Capital, which has a 6.4% stake in Quotient Technology, has been pushing for changes in the company saying it "failed to deliver operational performance or stockholder returns since IPO in 2014".

Quotient appointed Matthew O'Grady and Joseph Reece as directors. Engaged Capital had sought the appointment of O'Grady and Christopher Hetrick to the company's board.

"We are thankful for the constructive resolution we reached with Quotient and believe this outcome is in the best interest of all shareholders," Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling said.

Shares of Quotient, whose customers include Walmart and Campbell Soup, have fallen more than 46% since Engaged Capital sent a letter to its shareholders in November.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QUOT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular