Coupon payment on Russian dollar bond has been executed - source

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The interest payment on two of Russia's sovereign dollar bonds, which had been due on Wednesday, has been executed, source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The interest payment on two of Russia's sovereign dollar bonds, which had been due on Wednesday, has been executed, source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The payment was made on Thursday, the source added.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments in what was seen a key test of its willingness and ability to repay international debt after being slapped with harsh sanctions in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Some creditors had told Reuters on Thursday that they had received payments.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters