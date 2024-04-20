Coupling Key to Business Expansion

According to Marcy Keckler, senior vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial, couples consulting a financial advisor tend to be more transparent about their finances, emphasizing the importance of selecting an advisor jointly. Keckler highlights the optimistic trend in couples' financial communication, as revealed by the Ameriprise Couples, Money & Retirement study, which surveyed over 1,500 American couples with substantial investable assets.

The study indicates that the majority of couples trust each other on financial matters and share similar retirement goals. Keckler stresses the necessity for advisors to engage with both partners from the outset, ensuring a balanced relationship and effective financial planning.

Furthermore, the survey underscores the crucial role of advisors in addressing couples' concerns, such as providing support to family members and navigating retirement uncertainties. While most couples plan to retire simultaneously, the reality often diverges, requiring flexibility in retirement planning. The study's recommendations include open communication about financial objectives, resolving disagreements constructively, and collaborative selection of a financial advisor. Despite positive findings, challenges such as estate planning and financial transparency persist, highlighting the ongoing need for advisor assistance in fostering financial harmony among couples.

Finsum: The couple adds a different dynamic to the advisor client relationship and understanding their needs is fundamental, as more are seeking advisors in pairs.

