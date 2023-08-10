Couple's case over eBay stalking campaign likely to proceed, US judge signals

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday said she would likely allow a lawsuit by a Massachusetts couple to move forward that seeks to hold eBay Inc EBAY.O, former CEO Devin Wenig and others responsible for a bizarre campaign the e-commerce company's employees carried out to harass and stalk them.

While U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston said she may narrow parts of the lawsuit David and Ina Steiner filed following the criminal prosecution of several ex-eBay employees, the case was "unlikely to be dismissed in its entirety."

The Steiners, a married couple from Natick, Massachusetts, who produce the newsletter EcommerceBytes, sued eBay, top former executives and others in 2021 over what they say was a relentless campaign by its employees to terrorize them.

They sued after prosecutors in 2020 charged seven former eBay workers, who later pleaded guilty, to participating in an extensive harassment campaign a year earlier that involved sending the couple cockroaches, fly larvae and a bloody Halloween pig mask.

Several eBay workers traveled from California to Natick to surveil the Steiners and try to install a GPS tracking device on their car, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors and the Steiners said the campaign began after Wenig, who deemed their newsletter critical of eBay, texted another executive in August 2019 that it was time to "take her down," referring to Ina Steiner.

Wenig, a former Thomson Reuters executive who stepped down as eBay's CEO in September 2019, was not charged, and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn, on Thursday argued it was improbable for his "flippant" text to have launched the scheme.

"People say things like that, meaning the phrases used, all the time, especially senior people in companies" Lowell argued during a virtual hearing. "It's not the same as saying 'I'm knowingly joining a conspiracy.'"

But Saris questioned whether Wenig had taken a "hear no evil, see no evil" approach to his subordinates' actions.

"Is that not plausible, that he basically launched a missile?" she asked.

Rosemary Scapicchio, the couple's lawyer, said Wenig as CEO "knew the power of his words" and what then happened.

Saris scheduled a trial in the case for March 2025 and urged the parties to explore settlement. eBay, which has asked for the claims against the company to be narrowed, remains open to a deal, its lawyer said.

"eBay would like to reach an appropriate resolution with the Steiners," Jack Pirozzolo, a lawyer for eBay at Sidley Austin, said. "So far a mediation has not been successful, but we remain hopeful we can come to some resolution at some point."

eBay has separately set aside $64 million for a potential related settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case is Steiner v. eBay Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cv-11181.

For the Steiners: Rosemary Scapicchio of the Law Office of Rosemary C. Scapicchio

For eBay: Jack Pirozzolo of Sidley Austin

For Devin Wenig: Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn and Martin Weinberg of Martin G. Weinberg, PC

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

