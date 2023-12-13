Couple's case over eBay stalking campaign can move forward, US judge rules

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Massachusetts couple may move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to hold former eBay Inc EBAY.O CEO Devin Wenig and others responsible for a campaign the e-commerce company's employees carried out to harass and stalk them, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston on Tuesday narrowed the case David and Ina Steiner filed following the criminal prosecution of several ex-eBay employees, however, dismissing their stalking and assault claims against various defendants.

But she rejected motions by Wenig and two other eBay executives to dismiss claims that they inflicted emotional distress and were negligent, saying the complaint adequately alleged they "could reasonably foresee that harm to the Steiners would result."

The Steiners, a married couple from Natick, Massachusetts, produce the newsletter EcommerceBytes that was perceived as critical of the company. They sued eBay, top former executives and others in 2021 over what they say was a relentless campaign by its employees to terrorize them.

Saris also rejected motions by eBay and Wenig to dismiss claims that they were negligent in their supervision of employees who were prosecuted for their roles in the cyberstalking campaign.

Saris said the Steiners had also plausibly alleged the executives violated the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act by interfering with their constitutional rights to free speech.

The ruling clears the way for the case against most of the 13 defendants to move forward and potentially go to trial in March 2025. EBay has said it has engaged in settlement talks with the Steiners, though no deal has been reached so far.

EBay declined to comment. A spokesman for Wenig did not respond to a request for comment. Rosemary Scapicchio, the couple's lawyer, had no immediate comment.

The Steiners filed the lawsuit after prosecutors in 2020 charged seven former eBay workers, who later pleaded guilty to participating in an extensive harassment campaign a year earlier that involved sending the couple cockroaches, fly larvae and a bloody Halloween pig mask.

Several eBay workers traveled from California to Natick to surveil the Steiners and try to install a GPS tracking device on their car, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors and the Steiners said the campaign began after Wenig, who deemed their newsletter critical of eBay, texted another executive in August 2019 that it was time to "take her down," referring to Ina Steiner.

Wenig, a former Thomson Reuters executive who stepped down as eBay's CEO in September 2019, was not charged, and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn, at a hearing in August argued it was improbable for his "flippant" text to have launched the scheme.

EBay has set aside $64 million to cover potential liability from the Steiners' case, a potential related settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and some other unrelated matters.

The case is Steiner v. eBay Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cv-11181.

For the Steiners: Rosemary Scapicchio of the Law Office of Rosemary C. Scapicchio

For eBay: Jack Pirozzolo of Sidley Austin

For Devin Wenig: Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn and Martin Weinberg of Martin G. Weinberg, PC

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

