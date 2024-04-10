Coupang's Stock Hits A Sweet Spot: Could A Golden Cross Be In The Cards?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) stock shows resilience and growth potential. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, it attracts investors and analysts. Analysts have a bullish outlook and technical analysis suggests a bullish trend with a potential Golden Cross.
Latest Ratings for CPNG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Buy
