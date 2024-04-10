Coupang's Stock Hits A Sweet Spot: Could A Golden Cross Be In The Cards?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) stock shows resilience and growth potential. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, it attracts investors and analysts. Analysts have a bullish outlook and technical analysis suggests a bullish trend with a potential Golden Cross.

Latest Ratings for CPNG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Aug 2021 Daiwa Capital Upgrades Outperform Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.