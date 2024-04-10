News & Insights

Coupang's Stock Hits A Sweet Spot: Could A Golden Cross Be In The Cards?

April 10, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) stock shows resilience and growth potential. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, it attracts investors and analysts. Analysts have a bullish outlook and technical analysis suggests a bullish trend with a potential Golden Cross.

Latest Ratings for CPNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2021Daiwa CapitalUpgradesOutperformBuy

