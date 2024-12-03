Coupang's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CPNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Coupang. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 76% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $211,177, and 13 are calls, amounting to $613,461.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Coupang over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupang's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupang's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.58 $2.3 $2.3 $25.00 $114.7K 484 663 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.24 $1.18 $1.18 $24.00 $104.7K 1.2K 895 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.04 $1.0 $1.0 $35.00 $99.9K 5.9K 1.5K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.99 $25.00 $49.8K 2.3K 1.6K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.49 $0.41 $0.42 $25.00 $48.2K 8.1K 7.3K

About Coupang

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the us, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coupang, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 27,728,386, with CPNG's price down by -3.58%, positioned at $23.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

