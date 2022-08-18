Coupang Ups Profits After Boosting Fees & Reducing Costs

Increased monthly membership fees and improved operational efficiency have led Coupang to raise its earnings forecast for the year and reduce its losses. Bloomberg reported that the South Korean e-commerce giant expects to make a profit before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, versus an earlier projection for a $400 million loss.

Second-quarter operating losses for the Seoul-based company were $75 million, down from a loss of $514.9 million the year earlier. Total net revenue grew 12% to $5 billion in the period, while the number of active clients increased 5%.

For years, Coupang has been trying to increase profitability in its core delivery business. Earlier this year, it raised the monthly fee for its “Rocket Wow” service (which is Coupang’s equivalent to Amazon’s Prime membership).

Coupang Founder and CEO Bom Kim said on anearnings conference callthat the company expects “benefits to continue to come from greater economies of scale, improved operational excellence, and the growth of higher margin categories and services.”

“But as we’ve stressed, the rate of improvement will not be consistent. As a result, the efforts will materialize unevenly,” Kim added.

While Kim admitted to short-term disruptions due to inflation and fuel costs, Kim said that Coupang will try to achieve long-term targets of 7% to 10% or higher adjusted EBITDA.

Coupang is also looking to commit more resources to both its entertainment and streaming content and its food delivery service. It’s also preparing financial services such as installment loans.

