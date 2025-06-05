Coupang Unusual Options Activity For June 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coupang. Our analysis of options history for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $450,836, and 5 were calls, valued at $216,864.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $37.0 for Coupang, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupang's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupang's whale activity within a strike price range from $26.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.3 $37.00 $340.3K 410 410 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $0.12 $0.09 $0.09 $30.00 $72.0K 936 65 CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.26 $1.25 $1.26 $35.00 $55.3K 11.5K 939 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.75 $7.55 $7.55 $35.00 $42.2K 0 114 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $35.00 $39.0K 0 7

About Coupang

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the US, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coupang, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Coupang

With a trading volume of 3,257,577, the price of CPNG is up by 1.15%, reaching $28.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Coupang

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Coupang, targeting a price of $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coupang with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CPNG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

