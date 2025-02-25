Coupang Unusual Options Activity For February 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Coupang.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $165,024, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $985,598.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $21.0 to $30.0 for Coupang over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coupang stands at 4837.64, with a total volume reaching 18,661.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coupang, situated within the strike price corridor from $21.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coupang Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $0.56 $0.52 $0.54 $25.50 $323.0K 3.8K 7.2K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.84 $25.00 $159.2K 16.6K 2.7K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.27 $1.24 $1.27 $24.00 $113.7K 1.9K 1.1K CPNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.33 $1.26 $1.29 $24.00 $86.8K 1.8K 672 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.64 $1.57 $1.63 $27.00 $65.3K 46 401

About Coupang

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the us, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

Coupang's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,584,464, the CPNG's price is down by -2.01%, now at $24.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Coupang

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Coupang, maintaining a target price of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coupang, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.