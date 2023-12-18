News & Insights

Coupang To Acquire Fartech Holdings, Financial Terms Undisclosed

December 18, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Online retailer, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) announced Monday that it plans to acquire the business and assets of Fartech Holdings plc., an online luxury company. The financial details of the acquisition have not been divulged.

Investment firm Greenoaks will be Coupang's investment partner for this acquisition.

Following the acquisition, Coupang will become the leader in the $400 billion global personal luxury items segment.

Currently, Coupang's shares are slipping 2.17%, to $16.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

