Coupang Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 1.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Coupang by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Neutral $27.00 $25.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 John Yu Citigroup Lowers Buy $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coupang. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coupang compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coupang's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Coupang's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Coupang: A Closer Look

Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce platform that sells both owned and third-party inventory. Headquartered in the us, Coupang operates e-commerce businesses mainly in South Korea and Taiwan. The company has built an integrated logistics network that covers the entirety of South Korea, with extensive fulfillment centers that ensure timely delivery, even for orders placed seconds before midnight. Outside of its bread-and-butter e-commerce business, Coupang has expanded into provision of its Rocket delivery services to third-party merchants (fulfillment and logistics by Coupang), online grocery delivery Rocket Fresh, online meal delivery (Eats), e-commerce in Taiwan, luxury e-commerce (Farfetch), and travel.

Coupang: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Coupang showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.4% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coupang's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coupang's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coupang's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Coupang's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

