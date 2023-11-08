Coupang Slips After Q3 Earnings Miss View

(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) shares are sliding more than 67 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the third quarter earnings missed analysts' view.

The company reported quarterly earnings were $91.30 million, compared to $90.68 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.05, compared to $0.05 last year.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Currently, shares are at $16.01, down 6.36 percent from the previous close of $17.07 on a volume of 6,493,410.

