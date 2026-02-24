Coupang Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Coupang CPNG is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPNG’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $9.14 billion, indicating a 14.78% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has inched downward by a penny to 2 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 50% year over year.



CPNG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 113.39%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Coupang is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 facing several structural headwinds that are likely to have pressured its financial performance during the to-be-reported period. The developing offerings segment is expected to have remained a meaningful drag on profitability. Sustained and accelerating investment requirements in Taiwan, where the company has been aggressively building out its own last-mile logistics network and expanding its first-party and marketplace assortment, are expected to have pushed full-year segment losses toward the higher end of the previously guided range. While Taiwan has demonstrated encouraging early customer adoption trends, the business remains in the pre-profitability stage and its scaling costs are expected to have continued to weigh on consolidated margins throughout the quarter.



The company's elevated effective tax rate is expected to have remained a persistent headwind on net income during the period. The rate has been running significantly above the company's own long-term normalized expectations, driven by losses in early-stage international operations that cannot be offset against profitable domestic earnings, a dynamic that is expected to have continued limiting bottom-line conversion from otherwise solid operational performance.



On the Product Commerce side, seasonal weather-related cost pressures that typically affect the third quarter are expected to have eased, though the Chuseok holiday timing shift that provided a modest revenue tailwind in the third quarter is expected to have created a comparable headwind in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the ongoing ramp of margin-accretive marketplace offerings, including fulfilment and logistics by Coupang, is expected to have continued moderating reported revenue growth relative to the underlying pace of gross profit expansion.

What Our Model Says for CPNG

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



CPNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 19. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s second-quarter earnings has inched upward by 11 cents to $8.5 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s EPS for the second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 444.87%.



MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



Snowflake SNOW is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which has been revised a penny upward over the past 60 days. Estimates for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter EPS suggest a year-over-year decline of 10%.

