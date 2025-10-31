Coupang Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Coupang CPNG is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPNG’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $9.06 billion, indicating a 15.15% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 33.33% year over year.



CPNG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 157.14%.

Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Coupang entered the third quarter of 2025 following a robust second quarter marked by 19% year-over-year constant currency revenue growth to $8.5 billion. The Product Commerce segment is expected to have sustained its margin expansion trajectory, building on the 227-basis-point improvement in gross profit margin reported during the previous period. Active customer growth of 10% and a higher average spend across cohorts suggest that engagement likely remained firm through the third quarter. Fresh and Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang (FLC) are expected to have driven further operating leverage, with both segments continuing to outpace overall revenue growth trends.



Taiwan operations are likely to have remained a key growth catalyst. Following triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and a 54% sequential acceleration in the second quarter of 2025, the market appeared positioned for continued expansion as local assortment depth, delivery speed and brand partnerships improved during the period.



However, profitability pressures likely persisted. Coupang had raised its full-year Developing Offerings adjusted EBITDA loss guidance to the $900-$950 million range, reflecting elevated investment intensity in Taiwan and Eats. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues rose 96 basis points sequentially in the prior quarter and are expected to have remained high as Coupang scaled technology infrastructure and artificial intelligence initiatives across markets. Additionally, subdued retail demand in Korea is expected to have limited organic growth in its core market, tempering near-term upside despite the company’s ongoing efficiency gains.

What Our Model Says for CPNG

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



CPNG currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Kinross Gold KGC has an Earnings ESP of +5.36% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kinross Gold is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, up by three cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Exact Sciences is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exact Sciences’ third-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 161.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dave Inc DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Dave Inc is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave Inc’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.29 per share, up by four cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 51.66% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.