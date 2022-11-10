Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share. If you enjoy this video, leave a like, consider subscribing, and use the special discount link below.

