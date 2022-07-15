Markets
Coupang Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) shares are trading more than 5 percent higher on Friday morning, continuing a bullish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to reflect the trend.

The shares have been trading higher since June 30 and reached a year-to-date high on July 7. After that, the stock slipped lightly in search of a new support. The shares further gained further since July 14. Currently, shares are at $15.18, up 6.56 percent from the previous close of $14.25 on a volume of 2,072,061.

