Coupang price target raised to $31 from $26 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Coupang (CPNG) to $31 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Th company reported mixed Q3 results but the outlook remains positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the shares fell 9% in the after market hours on weak PC adjusted EBITDA margins, it expects quarter-over-quarter improvement in Q4 on seasonality.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.