Coupang options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Coupang (CPNG) is 7.2x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.9%, or $2.11, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.9%.
