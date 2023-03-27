Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $15.27, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.52% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.63 billion, up 10.01% from the year-ago period.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $23.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +700% and +14.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.16, so we one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.