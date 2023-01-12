Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $16.91, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 121.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 56.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.4.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

