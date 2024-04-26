Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) reached $22.91, with a -0.52% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 29.45% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.58 billion, indicating a 13.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.32 per share and a revenue of $28.42 billion, indicating changes of +23.08% and +16.57%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.35% higher. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.13 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.