Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $21.03, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 32.84% lower. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

