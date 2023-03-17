Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $13.16, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.63 billion, up 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $23.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +700% and +14.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

