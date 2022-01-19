Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $20.49, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 32.84% lower. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

