Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.24, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 billion, up 10.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.48% and +13.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.