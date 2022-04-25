Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $14.26, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 4.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 22.82% from the prior-year quarter.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $22.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.07% and +22.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

