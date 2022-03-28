Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.17 billion, up 22.82% from the year-ago period.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $22.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.07% and +22.81%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.