Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $16.49, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.75% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.48% and +13.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.84% higher. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

