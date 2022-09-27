Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $16.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion, which would represent changes of +80.56% and +13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

