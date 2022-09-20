Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.77, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion, which would represent changes of +80.56% and +13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.