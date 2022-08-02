Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $18.37, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up 15.08% from the year-ago period.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $21.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.96% and +16.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% higher. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

