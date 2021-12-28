Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $29.52, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

