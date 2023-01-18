Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 121.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

