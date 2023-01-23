Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $16.69, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.31% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 121.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.82, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

