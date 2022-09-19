Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.64, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up 10.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +80.56% and +13.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.