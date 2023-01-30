Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $16.48, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.6% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 121.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.