Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $16.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 22.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $22.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.07% and +22.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.