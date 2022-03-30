Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $18.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.45% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.17 billion, up 22.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $22.61 billion, which would represent changes of +49.07% and +22.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

