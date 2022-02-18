Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $22.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.41% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.92% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

