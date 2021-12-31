Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $29.38, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.12% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

