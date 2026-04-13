Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $20.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.23%.

The stock of company has risen by 7.1% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1033.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.69 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $37.02 billion, which would represent changes of -750% and +7.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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